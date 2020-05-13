Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 12:49 AM

Elderly Covid positive man dies in Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 12:49 AM
File Pic

An elderly person who was brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu tested positive for Covid19 on Wednesday. 

This is the second death of Covid19 infected person in Jammu division.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

“He was brought dead to the GMC yesterday evening. Today morning, he was tested positive,” said Principal GMC Dr Naseeb Chand Dingra.

Dingra said that his family members had apprehensions about Covid19, hence the hospital did the test and it was tested positive. His son had travel history from Delhi, he added. 

The deceased person was a resident of Preet Nagar in Diagana where movement has been restricted by the authorities. “Contract tracing of the deceased has been started. His family members will be tested for Covid19,” said an official, adding that the deceased was ailing for some time.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

THREE POSITIVE IN JAMMU, FOUR IN KATHUA:

Meanwhile, three new positive cases have been detected in Jammu district and four from Kathua district.

“4 new cases of Covid19. Tally goes upto 17 (total in Kathua). All screened though Lakhanpur and are already in quarantine. Aggressive testing working,” SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Related News