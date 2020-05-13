Elderly Covid positive man dies in Jammu

An elderly person who was brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu tested positive for Covid19 on Wednesday.

This is the second death of Covid19 infected person in Jammu division.

“He was brought dead to the GMC yesterday evening. Today morning, he was tested positive,” said Principal GMC Dr Naseeb Chand Dingra.

Dingra said that his family members had apprehensions about Covid19, hence the hospital did the test and it was tested positive. His son had travel history from Delhi, he added.

The deceased person was a resident of Preet Nagar in Diagana where movement has been restricted by the authorities. “Contract tracing of the deceased has been started. His family members will be tested for Covid19,” said an official, adding that the deceased was ailing for some time.

THREE POSITIVE IN JAMMU, FOUR IN KATHUA:

Meanwhile, three new positive cases have been detected in Jammu district and four from Kathua district.

“4 new cases of Covid19. Tally goes upto 17 (total in Kathua). All screened though Lakhanpur and are already in quarantine. Aggressive testing working,” SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra wrote on Twitter.