Elections in J&K after delimitation: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that elections in J&K would be held once delimitation of assembly constituencies is complete.

“Once delimitation is completed, elections will be held. J&K UT will be having its own legislative assembly,” he said while speaking with BJP workers at a condolence meeting organised here for three party workers killed in Bandipora.

The senior BJP leader said that every issue related to J&K will be taken up, when he was asked about restoration of statehood.

Madhav said there was no question of bringing back Article 370, adding that political leaders must come out of homes and argue if they want it back.

He said politicians of the Valley should have come forward.

“Article 370 won’t be brought back. We say that it was bad for J&K and that’s why we removed it, but you say that it is useful. Start a political discussion. Go to the people and demand Article 370, argue for it,” he said.

The BJP leader said that they thought that there will be a “mourning of 10-15 days after the death of Article 370 but it has been a year and these people are still mourning.”

“They don’t come out of their homes. All political leaders of J&K are free. Someone is in Delhi and someone is in Kashmir who only tweets,” he said. “What does it mean to do politics. It means to go to your people and bring up their issues. Are you doing that? Where has NC and PDP disappeared?”

“This is politics, but what is happening here instead is that some people are either using this issue to support militancy and getting people killed or there are others who want to mourn at home,” Madhav said.

He said BJP have always hoped that the blood of patriotic people will not be spilled in Kashmir.

“This has to end. We don’t want politics of terror. And we have two ways to end it,” he said adding, “Either BJP cadres lower the flag and sit at their homes. But I can say that this will never happen. People who kill and those who get people killed need to understand that the martyrdom of Wasim Bari will bring forth 1000 workers. There will always be people who will stand for the flag of India.”

The senior BJP leader said that there is a section in this society which supports violence and is the reason for miseries of people of Kashmir.

“They should be taught a lesson. If you have resigned from Hurriyat, does that mean your sins will be washed away?” he said.

Besides Madhav, MoS in PMO Dr Jitender Singh, party national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina also addressed the condolence meeting.