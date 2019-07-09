Employment, transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrants

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik took note of the status report submitted by the department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) regarding employment to Kashmiri migrants, an official handout said.

It may be recalled that 3000 posts of various categories were created under the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Package (PMRP) for Kashmiri Migrants in 2010. Selections against 2905 posts have been made till date.

Under the PMDP-2015, 3000 supernumerary posts were created out of which 2865 have been referred, 1802 advertised and selection list against 914 issued.

The SAC directed the department to ensure completion of pending selections under the PM Package by September, 2019.

As regards construction of transit accommodations for migrant employees in Kashmir valley, the SAC directed the DMRR&R department to complete the tendering process for the remaining transit accommodations by September, 2019.