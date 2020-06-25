Encounter begins in Tral

An encounter erupted between militants and security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora police district on Thursday.

A police official said at around 6:00 am army’s 42 RR, special operation group of police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned Chewa-Ullar village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house militants were hiding, they were fired upon. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” said the police official.

He said the guns fell silent after some time but blazed again.

The gun-fight was on when last reports came in.