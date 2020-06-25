Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Awantipora,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 12:19 AM

Encounter begins in Tral

Khalid Gul
Awantipora,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 12:19 AM
GK Pic
File Pic

An encounter erupted between militants and security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora police district on Thursday.

A police official said at around 6:00 am army’s 42 RR, special operation group of police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned Chewa-Ullar village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Trending News

Employees demand posting of DDO

Govt neglecting ASHA workers: CPI (M)

DC Shopian reviews BPL re-verification

Drive against illegal bandsaw mills

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house militants were hiding, they were fired upon. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” said the police official.

He said the guns fell silent after some time but blazed again.

The gun-fight was on when last reports came in.

Related News