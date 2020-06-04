Encounter breaks out in Rajouri's Mehari village

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Mehari village of Rajouri’s Kalakote area on Thursday.

Official sources said that on the basis of an information, teams of Kalakote-based Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Mehari village, about four kilometres from Kalakote town.

“During searches, militants hiding near a water channel fired on search parties which was retaliated by forces,” they said.

One militant has been killed in initial exchange of gunfire, the sources said.

“Senior army and police officers have rushed to the spot and are leading the search operation,” the sources added.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh told the Greater Kashmir that one militant has been killed so far.