Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:50 AM

Encounter erupts in Bijbehara

Internet suspended in Anantnag district
Mir Wasim/GK
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Kandipora village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

A police official said on an input about the presence of militants, columns of police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house the militants were believed to be hiding, they came under heavy fire. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

A police official said that after a brief exchange of fire the guns fell silent.

“The cordon has been tightened to prevent the militants from escaping,” he said.

A police official said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told the Greater Kashmir that the operation has been suspended in the wake of darkness.

“It will be resumed Thursday early morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services in the district have been suspended.

