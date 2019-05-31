Encounter in Kishtwar after 7 years; 2 cops injured

An encounter between militants and security forces started in Marwah area of district Kishtwar Friday, a first in seven years.

“On a specific input about some anti-national elements at village Appan of Marwah area of district Kishtwar, a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and police reached the area. While police team was on job, it came under fire from unidentified militants near Faizi Bridge. The fire was retailed. In this fire 2 SPOs namely Mohammad Iqbal and AshiqHussain got bullets,” a police statement said.

SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, told Greater Kashmir that a joint operation by police, army and SOG has been launched in the area to nab the militants.

“The injured have been shifted to Army hospital in Udhampur. Among the injured SPOs, one is out of dander while another is in critical condition,” he said.

IGP Jammu M. K. Sinha visited Army Command Hospital at Udhampur to enquire about the health of the injured SPOs. “The operation is going on in the area and reinforcement of SOG and army have been sent to neutralise the terrorists,” the IGP said.

According to police details, the last encounter in Kishtwar was witnessed in February 2012 in Dool-Bunzwar forest area in which two militants namely Rafiq and Shahnawaz were killed. According to a senior police officer, there are eight militants and “more than 100 Over-Ground-Workers” active in district Kishtwar. In order to deal with them, several SOG camps and personnel have been deployed in Kishtwar as well as in other regions.