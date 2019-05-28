Ensure proper maintenance of highway: Addl Secy Home to NHAI

Additional Secretary Home (GOI), Gyanesh Kumar and Chairman National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) N N Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the physical progress of National Highway (NH44) 4-laning projects in a high-level meeting at Chanderkot here, an official spokesman said.

He said that they also inspected the construction of four laning works from Chanderkot to NogamBanihal.

Principal Secretary Home J&K, ShaleenKabra, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, SanjeevVerma,IGP Traffic Alok Kumar, IGP, Jammu, M K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, ShowkatAijazBhat, RO NHAI, Hem Raj, SSP, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADC DrBasharatHussain and various other officers of other departments besides representatives of construction companies attended the meeting.

The Additional Secretary and Chairman reviewed the progress of construction works project wise including construction of four Laning ring road / bypass road Jammu, Udhampur to Chenani, Nashri to Ramban and Ramban to Banihal.

The Additional Secretary directed the NHAI to ensure proper maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Udhampur to Banihal in such a way that transportation of vehicles does not get obstructed.

While inspecting the ongoing construction work of National Highway, Kumar directed the concerned agencies to provide smooth and safer passage to traffic especially during the forthcoming Amarnath by maintaining potholes, blacktopping drainages, sprinkling of water on road and installation of crash barriers.

He directed the authorities to implement interim measures suggested by the three member experts committee for accelerating pace of work besides avoiding the inconveniences of commuters.

He directed the NHAI to place additional men and machinery at every identified location besides vulnerable points to clear the landslides from the road without delay.

Earlier Inspector General Traffic and RO National Highway through power point presentation briefed the meeting about progress of construction work of four laning project, status of old alignment of the National Highway , physical achievements besides appraising the chair about bottlenecks.

The Divisional Commissioner apprised the Additional Secretary about the arrangements being made by the respective departments for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Amarnath pilgrimage. They also visited various haltage points and shelter sheds designated for the yatris from Chaderkote to NowgamBanihal.

Taking into account importance of four lane work, the Additional Secretary directed the district administration and construction companies to remove all bottlenecks on the National Highway.

The DC assured full cooperation from district administration to construction agencies for accelerating construction work of four laning project to fast-track work process and proactively resolves issues hindering speedy execution of road projects.

He informed that district administration has already resolved most of the issues brought to the notice of district administration.