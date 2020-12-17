Ensure timely information of projects being reviewed by Lt Governor

Expressing anguish over delay in providing details, the General Administration Department (GAD) today directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure timely information of each project and scheme being reviewed by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

“All the administrative secretaries shall ensure that the information is provided positively for each project and scheme being reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor,” an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

As per the order, it was observed in some review meetings chaired by the Lieutenant Governor that various important details like date of sanction of project, date of completion of land acquisition, handing over of land, sanctioned cost, etc. being undertaken by various departments in the UT were not provided by the concerned departments despite clear instructions.

“This has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the GAD directions read, expressing anguish over the delaying attitude of the departments in providing requisite information regarding various projects and works being undertaken in J&K and reviewed by the Lt Governor.