Entry into city only on valid passes: DM

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered that movement into and out of Srinagar from and to other districts will not be allowed except on production of a valid inter-district movement pass.

“The decision to regulate the inter-district movement of people including pedestrian and vehicular has been taken in view of a large number of persons including officials and essential services providers coming into Srinagar on a regular basis and instances of serious violations of the SOPs as laid down for COVID-19 red zones,” a statement from the DM said.

“The regulation of inter-district movement as has been ordered is in line with the advice guiding management of red zone areas with most of these movements being linked to red zones in other districts. The passes for movement into and out of Srinagar from and to other districts must also indicate in clear terms the date of issuance and validity thereof,” the statement said.

“The order will come into force from May 4. It should be noted that those without valid movement passes will not be allowed to move into Srinagar district.”

The Srinagar administration has urged all people to cooperate with it. It said this is aimed at containing spread of the COVID-19 disease in the district. Dr Shahid said Srinagar has made a lot of gains in the last one month or so because of measures put in place for containment of this disease and added that there can be no complacencies as long as the situation surrounding this disease remains as it is.