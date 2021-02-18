Envoys meet local body members, refugees in Jammu

The delegation of foreign envoys from 23 countries today returned to New Delhi after holding a series of meetings in Jammu on the concluding day of their two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the ground situation post August 5, 2019.

Soon after their arrival at Jammu Airport from Srinagar, the officials said, they went to Janipur where they met Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Pankaj Mittal, and then they went to Raj Bhavan to meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Following a detailed meeting, the Lt Governor hosted lunch for them at Raj Bhavan.

Later, they went to Ramada Hotel near Dogra Chowk in Jammu District where they had a brief meeting with the J&K administration headed by Chief Secretary, J&K, B.V.R Subrahmanyam, according to an official.

During this meeting, the official said, the envoys were given detailed information about the development projects, District Development Council (DDC) election and present situation in J&K.

A delegation called on the envoys at Hotel Ramada which included Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, members of civil society, District Development Council members, Block Development Council members, women sarpanchs, West Pakistan Refugees (WRPs), Valmikies, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and others. All these people had come from Jammu city, Kathua, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Rajouri, RS Pura, Khour, Nagrota, Latti in Udhampur and other places of the region.

“No one demanded statehood. Everyone told them that they were happy with the abrogation of special status since they got their rights which were denied before August 5, 2019 in J&K,” JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta told the Greater Kashmir.

State vice-president, West Pakistani Refugee Action Committee, Sukh Dev Singh from Khour accompanied by Sardar Jaswant Singh from RS Pura also called on the envoys as part of deputation.

Sukh Dev Singh said, “I told them that the West Pakistani Refugees first time got an opportunity to participate in local elections like DDC and BDCs after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.”

“Now our children are able to apply for Government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The envoys returned to New Delhi in the evening.