European delegation likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week

A European delegation is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit next week to hold interactions with a cross section of people including trade community, members of civil society and newly elected DDC members, officials said.

A senior official of the J&K administration said the delegation is likely to be landing in Srinagar next week and will also be visiting Jammu. “ Yes, it is true and I have been informed about this visit” the senior official said.

This will be the second government organised visit of foreign envoys and third visit in last two years, as one of the visits of foreign envoys to J&K was a privately organised one.

The official also informed that a “preliminary visit of a team from the Government of India will take place prior to the visit of the European delegation”.

“This preliminary visit will be held to take stock of the arrangements for the visiting group which will be here” the official said.

It may be recalled that in January 2019, a 15-member foreign envoys’ delegation arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to J&K and met over 100 people, including senior Valley-based politicians, top newspaper editors and grassroots representatives.

A month later in February 2019, a group 25 foreign envoys of over 20 countries visited Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the ground situation.

Again, in October 2019, about 23 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) visited J&K on a private tour to assess the ground situation.