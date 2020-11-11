Eviction of unauthorised occupants from govt accommodation | High Court gives 2 months' time to govt to disclose policy

J&K High Court on Wednesday gave two months’ last opportunity to the government for disclosing policy on eviction of former lawmakers and retired officers from government accommodation.

As the matter on the subject came up for hearing before a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray, Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar sought more time to update the compliance report regarding eviction of the former ministers, ex-MLAs, retired IAS Officers, MLCs and political persons who are still unauthorisedly residing in ministerial bungalows as well as A, B and C-type accommodation of the Estates Department, both at Jammu and Srinagar.

“The government is also required to disclose recovery of outstanding amount from the authorized and unauthorized occupants,” the court said.

On being asked as to why time was sought again and again for updating the compliance despite there being repeated directions from the Court, the state counsel submitted that he was making such request only on the instructions of the authorities concerned.

In view of the approach adopted by the authorities, the court said it was appropriate to apprise the Advocate General of the issue involved and requested him to render the assistance in the matter so as to facilitate an early and speedy decision in the case.

Accordingly, the Advocate General today appeared before the Court through Virtual Mode and ensured that an updated Compliance Report, in tune with the directions of the Court will be filed by the next date of hearing.

“Given the submission made by the Advocate General, two months’ last opportunity is granted to the respondents (authorities) to submit the updated Compliance Report, thereby disclosing the policy of the Government qua retention or otherwise of the Ministerial Bungalows as well as A, B and C-type accommodation of the Estates Department by the Former Ministers/ Former MLAs/Retired IAS Officers/ MLCs/Political Persons, both at Jammu as well as in Srinagar,” the court said and posted the matter on February 3.