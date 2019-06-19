Examine the idea, it shouldn't undermine federal structure: Farooq

National Conference president and Member Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday called for thorough examination of the ‘one nation, one poll’ proposal.

“The idea is good provided it doesn’t undermine the federal structure of India. Consensus on this important issue is imperative and all the political parties must examine the issue threadbare”, Dr Farooq told the All Parties Meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

On the issue of smooth functioning of Parliament, Dr Farooq said that more onus to ensure this lies on the government, which had to answer the queries being raised by the members, who represent people and their aspirations. He said the government has to be responsive to the call attention notices and other vital issues being raised by MPs. More responsibility lies on the government in facilitating healthy and smooth debates and discussions, he added.

The National Conference chief elaborately dwelt upon the agenda point pertaining to building of new India and said the politics of hate had to be eschewed and an atmosphere created wherein people of all faiths and castes get equal opportunities in progress, education, jobs and empowerment. He regretted over the frenzy and polarization created during the recent elections which vitiated the atmosphere and said there has to be end to hate politics. He said the minorities nurtured a sense of insecurity. He said secularism is core of the constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar, which is needed to be strengthened and sustained at all costs.

Dr Farooq also pitched for celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi in a befitting manner, saying his contribution to the inclusive character of India has been immense. “Many of the participants in this meeting must not have seen Mahatma Gandhi. When young, I had the privilege of meeting him during his visit to Kashmir during the regime of Maharja Hari Singh. Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah used to have interactions with the Mahatma, an apostle of peace, in Birla House. He paid price for the values he cherished the most”, Dr Farooq said and stressed the need for teaching various facets of the life of Father of Nation in schools and colleges. He said the Mahatma fought against the communal forces all his life.