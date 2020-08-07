Exchange of fire in Uri

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Boniyar sector of north Kashmir’s Uri on Friday, officials said.

As per defence officials, the Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells towards Indian positions in the sector. They said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

“The shelling took place at the forward posts in Boniyar sector of Uri. The Indian Army retaliated by using artillery fires from its Uranbuwa camp,” a police official said. He said the exchange of fire started at around 11:00 am and continued for three hours. However, no loss of life or property was reported.