Faesal for all party meetings on daily basis

Peoples United Front (PUF) leader Shah Faesal on Sunday said all party meetings should be held on daily basis until ‘uncertainty’ vanishes from Kashmir.

Former bureaucrat turned politician, Faesal wrote on social media: “Entire mainstream leadership must meet every evening till the clouds of uncertainty disappear. This state expects unity and strong, selfless leadership in this moment of crisis. Peoples United Front will go to any extent in bringing people on the same table.”

Talking to Greater Kashmir Faesal said: “There must be daily meetings. My logic is that since the Parliament is in session, at least till the time Parliament session concludes we should remain on very high alert vis-a-vis regarding any sort of Bills which could be introduced in the Parliament.”

He added state’s political parties should keep a close watch on the developments taking place in the region and also situation developing on the border. “There is Governor’s rule and there is no political leadership in power here. So they (political parties) should come together to analyze the situation everyday,” he said.

Faesal, who also heads Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), said daily meetings of the political parties will also eradicate existing panic in the minds of the people. “These meetings will also send a message to Delhi that we are united,” he said.

Drives to civil secretariat to dispel rumours

In the afternoon, Faesal drove all the way to civil secretariat and broadcasted live video on his social media account to dispel rumours regarding replacement of state flag.

In the video Faesal could be heard saying: “…I am happy that state flag is still there until now… from both sides state flag is waving. To protect state flag and to protect state’s special status, every citizen here is ready to sacrifice anything. State flag is waving with its pride now. I wish it will always remain waving like this. State flag represents unique identity of this state which has now gained permanence in the constitution now”.

Faesal said he took the decision of driving to the civil secretariat to dispel the rumor before it would have snowballed into a major cause of panic among people. “It was a huge rumor at that point of time. Before people would have started reacting to it, I thought to reach the spot and stop the rumors from flying,” he said.