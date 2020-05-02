Fake movement passes: Police threaten action

Srinagar Police today said that anyone producing a fake movement pass at any checkpoint shall be dealt severely under law.

“There are complaints about curfew passes being copied or forged by some unscrupulous elements. Police at its various checkpoints in the city confiscated more than 100 curfew passes from the people. After verifying the veracity of these curfew passes, a good number of them were found invalid/forged,” police said in a statement.

“Srinagar Police wants to make it clear that anyone found in possession of a fake/forged/invalid curfew pass or attempts to produce such pass at any Police Checking Point, shall be dealt severely under law. Srinagar Police once again request the people who have to attend to their duties or emergencies and have to move to and fro from Srinagar city to carry only valid curfew passes all the time of travel,” police said.