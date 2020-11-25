Falsely charged to blackmail, intimidate opposition parties: Mehbooba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has reacted strongly to the arrest of party’s youth president Waheed Para by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying he was being falsely charged.

Taking to Twitter, Mehooba said the arrest of Para was done in order to “intimidate and blackmail” PDP and other political parties.

“Waheed has no connection whatsoever with this man & is being falsely charged. All just to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Mufti in her Tweet was referring that Para “had no connection” with suspended J&K police DSP Devender Singh, who was arrested by the NIA for helping militants.

In a series of Tweets, Mufti said it was ironic that once applauded by then union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Para was “now being arrested on baseless charges”.

“PDP’s @parawahid applauded by then HM @rajnathsingh for strengthening democracy in J&K has been arrested on baseless charges by NIA today. No coincidence that he filed his nomination for DDC on 20th Nov & received NIA summons the next day itself (Sic),” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba hoped for the “judiciary to deliver justice so that Para is released at the earliest.”

“I can personally vouch for Waheed’s integrity, honesty & character. It’s up to the judiciary now to dispense justice & ensure @parawahid is released at the earliest.”

Mufti also took a dig at the ruling party BJP saying people in Kashmir who were speaking up for restoration of Article 370 were being “locked up and punished”.

“BJP milks illegal scrapping of Article 370 in every nook & corner of the country. But when it comes to Kashmiris questioning its abrogation they are locked up & punished. Everyone knows at whose behest Devinder Singh worked. Ironic that they have the gall to blame others,” Mehbooba wrote. “Gujarat model of persecuting Muslims is in full swing since August 2019 in J&K. This is the Naya Kashmir they want us to live in.”