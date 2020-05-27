Famed Kashmir footballer Noor Mohammad Bakshi passes away

Yesteryear’s legendary footballer of Kashmir who had made name for himself all over the country, Noor Mohammad Bakshi popularly known as ‘Mercedes’ passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

Starting his career with Silk Factory team in 1958, Noor Mohammad went on to play for Army’s Militia, Transport-XI as well as J&K State team. He represented J&K in Santosh Trophy, Durand Cup and many other events. He had many offers from national level clubs but refused all of them and even skipped a Bangkok tour with the national football team.

In an interview with the Greater Kashmir in 2015, he said that he skipped the tours because he was illiterate and thought that would be a hindrance to him during foreign travel. In the same interview he said if he had accepted the offers from national level clubs, then hardly anyone would have seen him playing in Kashmir. He missed the offers of playing at top level for the entertainment of Kashmir fans.

J&K Football Association, former and current footballers have condoled the demise and have paid rich tributes to him.

National International Football Forum (NIFF) members mourned the demise of Noor Mohammad Bakshi. They said it is a loss for all the football fraternity and his sudden demise has created a void which is difficult to fill.