Families of 3 Rajouri youth will get justice: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the families of the three Rajouri youth allegedly killed in a fake encounter in Shopian in July this year will get “complete justice.”

Responding to a question during a press conference at Raj Bhawan here, Sinha said while a probe was ordered by the army, civil administration was also investigating.

“As far the aggrieved families are concerned, whatever could be done has been done. The Army has ordered a probe into it while the administration is also investigating. I want to make one thing clear that justice will be delivered to the families,” Sinha said.

The three Rajouri families who claim that their sons were killed in a fake encounter by the armed forces had recently written to LG Sinha seeking his personal intervention and demanded justice.

Replying to a question on announcement of developmental policies, Sinha said it must be made clear “that there is no discrimination or disparity between the Valley and Jammu division.”

“In my presence there won’t be any such discrimination. If someone wants to do something like this, it won’t be tolerable,” Sinha said. The LG said while the focus at present was to provide a boost to the implementation of policies in the rural areas, “there would soon be programmes on the lines of flagship Back-to-Village programme launched for the twin capitals Srinagar and Jammu also.”

Reacting to a question on corruption in government, the LG said, “We will make all possible efforts for making use of technology so that work happens in a transparent manner. I have time and again said that there will be zero tolerance for corruption.”

When asked about the problems faced by commuters on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to movement of convoys, Sinha said, “The administration will look into the issue of frequent traffic jams.”

The LG said there will be public darbars at divisional and sub-divisional levels across Jammu and Kashmir on every Wednesday during which Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will listen to grievances of people and ensure timely redressal. “This will be on a rotational basis such that DivComs will attend the darbars at divisional level and on the next Wednesday they will remain present at sub-divisional level,” Sinha said. “This process will be monitored for 3 months after which it will be taken to block level.”

Sinha also said that “Back to Village programme-3” will start from October 2. “Our focus remains on transparency and good governance which is people-centric. In the run up to B2V-3 several initiatives have been launched across villages. Even PM Modi has announced this initiative in his Mann Ki Baat programme,” Sinha said. The LG said 4350 panchayat halqas across Jammu and Kashmir will soon be provided Rs 10 lakhs each for developmental works. “It will be the panchayats that will decide the future course of action for the works to be done and spending of these funds,” the LG said.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor issued various necessary directions to all the Deputy Commissioners for the smooth and successful conduct of the flagship programs, through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor maintained that the government is committed to empower villages. He directed the DCs to ensure that people themselves decide and government machinery acts as a facilitator in the overall developmental process.

The Lt Governor exhorted that people should not face any difficulty in accessing the services of the government. The Lt Governor also set the timeline of September 30, 2020 for saturation of individual beneficiaries of all Centrally Sponsored Social Assistance and Welfare schemes.

Those present at the video conference meeting included Advisor to Lt Governor, RR Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education department, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Information and PDD, Rohit Kansal and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, Deputy Commissioners and other officers.