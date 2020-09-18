Families seek capital punishment for guilty

The families of three Rajouri youth killed in July 18 Shopian fake encounter on Friday welcomed the statement by Army and sought capital punishment for the guilty.

“We welcome the statement of Army based on its inquiry report, our statements have been vindicated,” said Mohammad Saleem, cousin brother of the slain youth.

“We are crying innocence of all three as they went to Shopian only to get labour related work. They were murdered in the name of encounter,” said Saleem adding, “DNA sampling report should be confirmed at the earliest so that we can get bodies of our brothers.”

Sabar Hussain, father of one of the three youth namely Imtiyaz, said that Army should now announce capital punishment for those involved in this heinous crime of fake encounter and murder of young boys.

“We were having full faith over Army as an organisation and the same is proven as Army carried out a fair probe and things are coming to light now,” said Sabar.

“I want justice for my son and two nephews of mine and accused should be given capital punishment, army sources who are actual culprits of this episode should also be taken to task,” said Sabar.

“We are quite hopeful that both army and police shall complete fair probe into the matter,” said Lal Hussain, who is uncle of all three youth killed in the fake encounter.

“We have three demands: return bodies so that we can perform last rites in their ancestral graveyard, capital punishment for those involved in this fake encounter and rebuttal of remarks that our boys were militants,” said Lal Hussain.

Sarpanch Ajaz Ahmed, who represents Dhar Sakri panchayat of Rajouri from where two among the three youth belong, termed it an initial win of truth and a ray of hope of justice for them.