Farooq Abdullah calls for restraint on LAC

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over the events on Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, asking both India and China to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation through dialogue.

“Sober diplomatic channels should be employed to de-escalate brimming tensions on LAC,” he said while expressing concern over the clashes that resulted in the loss of many lives in Galwan area.

“War is no solution; it will only aggravate the predicaments of the people living in south Asia. World is confronting the worst ever challenge in the face of COVID-19; rather than head locking themselves on border disagreements, both the countries should engage in a profitable dialogue and congregate their efforts to bring long lasting peace to the entire region. I would urge the media to act responsibly and refrain from adding tinder between the two huge and densely inhabited countries of the region. I am convinced that the governments of both the countries are aware of the possible repercussions of the fallout between them,” he said. He said that COVID-19 has exposed many lacunae in public health facilities, it is time to invest in the future we want for the people of the world and the region. “The pandemic has also brought to light how closely connected the people of the world are, and how susceptible humanity as a whole is to different challenges ranging from diseases to environmental issues. COVID-19 crisis has upturned and continues to shake our lives but it has also revealed that nations are better in response to the challenges and issues confronting humanity when attended to collectively. I pray for lasting peace to the entire region. I also extend my sympathies to the families of Jawans who have lost their lives on LAC following a deadly face-off with Chinese troops,” he said.