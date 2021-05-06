Front Page, Today's Paper
Farooq Abdullah condoles Sehrai's demise

Urges govt to consider parole, temporary release of ailing jail inmates
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of TEH chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

In his condolence message, Dr. Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved on their inconsolable loss.

Death of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, he said in a statement, brings home the point that the government must ensure the wellbeing of Kashmiri prisoners lodged across jails in the country. “Their families are worried. In times of pandemic and at other times, they deserve to know that their loved ones are safe and healthy. It is incumbent upon the government to ensure that necessary COVID-19 protocol is followed in the detention centers across the country to ensure the wellbeing of the inmates.”

He said the government should consider release of ailing political prisoners, even though the Supreme Court had already issued guidelines for decongesting jails in view of the pandemic.

“Right to life is the fundamental right of every citizen of the country including under trials and convicts facing incarceration at various prisons across the country. Governments across the emancipated world cannot afford to negate basic human rights to good health. I urge the government to consider the parole and temporary release of ailing inmates. The government should also conduct a COVID Care Audit of all prisons across the country in general and J&K in particular to ensure strict adherence to COVID protocol, availability of critical care equipment and drugs  and immediate parole to such inmates who are suffering from co-morbidities. Such a measure will help prevent loss of lives,” he added.

Among others, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Party’s senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Former MP Sharief Ud Shariq and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also condoled the demise of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, prayed for peace to his departed soul and much-needed strength to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss, the statement said.

