Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1.40 cr to fight COVID in Kashmir

National Conference President and Lok Sabha member, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sanctioned release of Rs 1.40 crore from his constituency development fund for improving COVID facilities in Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to Mohammad Aijaz, district development officer Srinagar, Abdullah said keeping in view the alarming rate of COVID rise in

Kashmir, it is most appropriate to use the funds released by the government of India for my constituency development, to improve COVID treatment facilities.

He has allotted Rs 50 lakh to director health services Kashmir, Rs 30 lakh to government chest diseases hospital, Srinagar, Rs 30 lakh to government S.M.H.S. Hospital Srinagar and Rs 30 lakh to medical college hospital, Bemina (Srinagar).

“It is the most appropriate way to use the funds. I hope the amount will be of assistance in strengthening the facilities in hospitals and health centers to treat patients fighting COVID. There is pressure on buying more equipment to grapple with the patient load, I hope the amount will help out public health facilities across Srinagar to plug the shortages, and cater to various other COVID exigencies,” he said.

The fresh allocation is in addition to previously allocated Rs 4 Crore, which NC President had released from MPLAD fund to combat COVID -19 spread.

Meanwhile, NC leader and Member of Parliament (Retd) Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday visited Lower Munda in district Kulgam to have an on spot assessment of the tracing and testing facility for incoming travelers at the spot.

On the occasion, the visiting MP was apprised by the authorities that nearly 6800 travelers undergo testing at the facility on a daily basis from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM, a party handout said.

Later, the MP visited various health facilities across Kulgam and made stopovers at Wanpoh, Chak Wangud, Qazigund and other adjoining areas to access the status of testing, vaccination and critical COVID care being provided to the locals.

Later he met District Commissioner Kulgam whose attention he drew towards the need of having round the clock testing facility at the Lower Munda post on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Expressing concern over the laxity in COVID-19 testing at the Lower Munda check point, Masoodi said the unfiltered entry of travelers mostly laborers into J&K after 6 PM will and before 9.AM will encumber the fight against COVID-19 sprawl.

Masoodi also sought a boost in the COVID care drugs, vaccines, and equipment at all primary, secondary health care centers in the district particularly District Hospital Kulgam, and all PHCs/MMCs in the entire 5 Medical blocks of Kulgam.

He apprised the district commissioner about the paucity of doctors and effective facilities including medics and Paramedics at the isolation center located in the Chak Wangud hamlet of the district.

The visiting MP also brought to the notice of the district commissioner, the plethora of other issues confronting the people particularly the erratic power supply.

He urged the concerned DC to ensure round the clock basic and effective amenities to people across the district. On the occasion DC Kulgam acquainted the visiting MP about the efforts undertaken by the district administration to combat the viral spread.

The concerned DC also gave a detailed insight to the visiting MP about the efforts of district administration underway to grapple with the COVID exigencies.

Masoodi also impressed upon the divisional administration to engage the unemployed physiotherapy, occupational therapy radiotherapy, lab technology, respiratory therapy, radio therapy and other nursing graduates and post graduates in its fight against the COVID. He stated engaging the highly trained personnel will give impetus to the testing, tracing, and COVID care efforts of the district administration in combating COVID exigencies.