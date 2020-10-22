Farooq Abdullah reviews development scenario in Ganderbal

A day after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday reviewed the developmental scenario in Ganderbal district.

It was Dr Farooq’s first visit to Ganderbal district after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in May last year. Sources said that the meeting was already scheduled.

During his visit, the MP convened a meeting with the officers of various departments.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal briefed the

MP through a power point presentation about the detailed status of the ongoing development projects besides achievement under various beneficiary oriented schemes in the district.

The DDC presented physical and financial progress of ongoing developmental projects besides progress on key flagship schemes of different sectors including R&B, RDD, PHE, PDD, Health, Labour, Education, FCS&CA, Social Welfare, Horticulture, Agriculture and allied wings.

While briefing the MP on district profile, the DDC informed him that 83.40 percent expenditure is achieved under CAPEX 2020-21.

The MP also reviewed the status of languishing projects and was informed that 73 projects were taken under Languishing Scheme and 14 prestigious projects are completed besides work on other projects is in full swing.

The DDC also briefed him about the status of works approved under B2V1 and informed that 851 demands were raised out of which 137 urgent demands with financial involvement of Rs 8.36 crore were taken up and 95 works are completed till date.

While reviewing the development progress on Central University, the MP stressed upon the concerned to take all necessary measures for completing the construction works so that the establishment of Central University of Kashmir is ensured in a stipulated time frame which is a mega and important project as thousands of students from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country will be pursuing their higher education in it and will provide employment to the common people.

The MP also reviewed the status of Agriculture department and its allied wings and urged the concerned district officers to take all necessary measures for the revival of Agriculture sector in the district as most of the population of the district depend on agriculture for their livelihood. He also reviewed the status of grape cultivation at Repora and asked the DHO to check modalities for its expansion to other areas of the district so that overall socio-economic upliftment of orchardists is ensured.

The MP sought cooperation of all district officers for completion of prestigious projects on time and instructed the concerned to remove all the bottle-necks so that sustainable development of the district is ensured.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADC, ACR, SDM Kangan, CPO, SEs of various engineering wings and various district officers.