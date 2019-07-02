Farooq Abdullah reviews yatra arrangements

National Conference President and Member Parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah Tuesday visited Baltal base camp and Panjtarni and took stock of arrangements made for the Amarnath pilgrims.

Abdullah, accompanied by NC Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, was briefed about the facilities set up for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage at various points along the track and at the base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal.

Interacting with the yatris at both Panjtarni and Baltal, Abdullah described Amarnath Yatra as a shining symbol of Kashmir’s glorious secular ethos and its unique spirit of unity in diversity, an NC handout said.

Abdullah said that people of Kashmir have demonstrated high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage.

Praying for peace and tranquillity in the state and the country, Abdullah hoped the pilgrims will return to their homes as ambassadors of harmony and amity, which he described as the cornerstone of Kashmir’s heritage.

He wished pilgrims successful and blissful yatra. He exuded confidence that their stay in the valley will be memorable.

At various yatra points, the pilgrims gave account of their journey up to the base camps and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the authorities.

They also gave suggestions for making further improvements in the arrangements, the statement said.

Abdullah urged Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Government to ensure all comforts by way of boarding, lodging and other logistics for the pilgrims.

He called for synergized efforts by various agencies in streamlining and making the yatra successful.

Later, Devender Singh Rana visited the cave shrine and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

Rana prayed for universal brotherhood, peace and tranquillity in the state and the country.