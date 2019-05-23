Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar with impressive margin

Fighting his “last” election, National Conference veteran and party president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday retained the high-profile Srinagar parliamentary segment by an impressive margin of more than 70000 votes.

Abdullah was contesting the election against PDP’s Agha Mohsin and PC’s Irfan Reza Ansari.

While Abdullah polled 106750 votes, Mohsin and Ansari respectively secured 36700 votes and 28773 votes.

Abdullah secured 57 percent of votes polled in the segment spread over central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam.

From the start of counting, the veteran politician maintained lead over his rivals and the margin went on increasing with passing of every round.

Interestingly, NC secured lead in all 15 Assembly segments of Central Kashmir- eight of which are in Srinagar, five in Budgam and two in Ganderbal district.

In 2014 Assembly election, the party had managed to win only seven assembly segments.

With this victory, Farooq Abdullah has become Lok Sabha member for the fourth time.

The 83-year-old four-time Chief Minister has lost election only once in his long political career.

He lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Srinagar against PDP’s Tariq Hamid Karra but won the 2017 by-poll defeating Peoples Democratic Party’s Nazir Ahmed Khan.

Abdullah was first elected as member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar in 1980.

After his father’s death in 1982, he became the chief minister of the state.

He again became CM in 1986, 1987 and 1996.