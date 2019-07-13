Farooq calls for unity against 'forces inimical' to J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Saturday urged political parties to rise above respective political ideologies and unite to defeat “forces” who want to damage the state for their vested interests.

Addressing party workers and activists after paying tributes to the martyrs of 13 July 1931 Dr Farooq said, “In 1931 people sacrificed their lives to protect their nation.”

“The 1931 was the culmination of growing unrest against oppressors and tyrant. People gave their life for securing dignity and self-respect of their countrymen. Never had Kashmir witnessed such an uprising until 1931,” said Farooq, the MP from Srinagar.

“It taught all shades of opinion not to consider them separate …not just Muslims, Sheikh Sahib told masses that ills can be cured by carrying along people from all religions including Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs,” said the NC leader.

He said sacrifices offered by people in 1931 inspired the National Conference founder for his long struggle for justice and dignity.

“Since its inception National Conference has symbolized sacrifice of martyrs of 1931. The revolutionary party manifesto of Nayakashmir was a comprehensive document that also echoed genuine aspirations of people of Kashmir in particular and state in general,” he said.

Speaking over prevailing situation in the State, Dr Farooq extended his support to local media. While decrying advertisement ban on various local dailies he said that “media plays a crucial role of gate keeping and exposing ills of society in a democratic set up.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said media also exposes loopholes in a democratic system which ultimately helps government to undo wrongdoings, thereby making administration more responsive and efficient.

However, he said, the situation was “different” in Kashmir. “Today, we are being denied a vibrant press. The sole reason behind the curbs is to pressurise media from not reporting about issues of greater public importance. Today, an unconventional version of democracy is being pushed on us. The reason behind such undemocratic gags on local dailies is to impede their impartial working. Putting curbs on the press is analogous to throttling democracy. It must end without any delay. This ban on government advertisements to different local dailies should be revoked,” said Dr Farooq.

Urging workers and functionaries to strengthen the party, he asked: “How can this ailing Valley of ours be redeemed in absence of a popular government? Today, our state is caught in a blizzard. The forces inimical to J&K’s special constitutional position will try their level best to widen communal tension in the state. Such forces want to rob our state of its own flag, of its own constitution and of its unique constitutional identity. They will employ all sorts of dishonest means to achieve their end. However it is the unity among us that will give us power to stand against the enemy.”

Dr Farooq said people of the state have faced gags, diktats, bans and curfews. “The gap between government and people has increased. On one hand we are fighting for our identity and on the other we are denied our due share in development. Today, people of Kashmir are feeling alienated in their own land,” Abdullah said.