Farooq, Omar Abdullah felicitate KAS qualifiers

National Conference Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and party Vice-President Omar Abdullah Wednesday felicitated Malik Kamila Mushtaq, Mir Dawar Habib and Diksha

Raina for securing first three positions in the prestigious Kashmir Civil Services Examinations, urging the successful candidates to work towards strengthening grassroots level development and progress.

The NC President and Vice President also felicitated other candidates who have made it to the selection list of the KAS 2018 exam, the results of which were declared the other day, a party handout said.

Congratulating the successful candidates, the party president and MP said that “bureaucracy is the eyes and arms of government and plays a major role in the public administration and implementation of government policies”.

He said that it was “elevating to see J&K youth cracking such prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure”.

“I congratulate all those candidates from J&K who have achieved success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates.

“I congratulate each of them with a view that they will strive towards creating a distinctive work culture wherever they are posted in whichever capacity. I am convinced that the successful candidates will render their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.

The party Vice-President while felicitating the successful candidates said that it was gratifying to see the hard work of the candidates bore fruit. “Civil servants are the extended arms of government. They are responsible for managing resources, delivering services. I hope that the new recruits maintain the high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality in serving the people. I congratulate the families of those who have cracked the prestigious examination,” he said.

The party president and vice president also felicitated the 18 year old Cricket all-rounder Abdul Samad from J&K for his debut in Indian Premier League 2020. The duo passed on good wishes for his future endeavours.

Meanwhile party GS Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar have also congratulated the successful candidates hoping that the new recruits will rise up to the genuine demands of people, the statement said.