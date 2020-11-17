Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:33 AM

Farooq, Omar go into self-quarantine

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:33 AM
Trending News
Representational Image

Painter from Handwara dies of electrocution in north Kashmir's Hajin

Representational Photo

35 officers suspended in J&K in anti-graft drive

File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that he along with his father and NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah have gone into self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person who was staying with a relative of a Covid-positive person.

“My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test,” Omar wrote on Twitter. 

Related News