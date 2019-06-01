Farooq, Omar pay tributes to deceased

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday paid glowing tributes to Pahalgam brave-heart Rouf Ahmad Dar who drowned in Lidder River while saving the lives of tourists.

NC President while hailing Dar said, “His sacrifice is another glaring example of how much the people of Kashmir care for tourists. Without caring for his life, he battled the gushing currents of Lidder River, and made a supreme sacrifice.

“I take this opportunity to salute the valour of Rouf. His timely intervention saved tourists. This should act as an eye opener to all. The sacrifice of Dar shall be remembered for all the times to come. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to the grief stricken family.”

Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the brave-heart said, “Rouf is a real hero, I take this opportunity to salute his valour and bravery. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Member Parliament-elect Hasnain Masoodi, District president Altaf Ahmad Kaloo and provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also saluted the sacrifice of Dar and urged the Governor administration to provide government job to the next of kin of brave-heart.

The leaders expressed their solidarity with the grief stricken family in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile, the NC president and vice president also paid glowing tributes to Ghulam Rasool Tramboo of Shamaswari, Srinagar.

Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar also paid glowing tributes to the “veteran freedom fighter” and associate of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

PDP CONDOLES DEMISE

Meanwhile, former MLA Pahalgam and PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir also condoled the death of Rouf Ahmad Dar and paid rich tributes to him.

In a statement Mir said, “He (Dar) is a true martyr who has attained this martyrdom in the true spirit of Kashmiri hospitality.”

He also visited his family for condolence expressed his grief and prayed for strength to the family.

SAJAD LONE HAIL DAR’S VALOUR

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday hailed the courage and bravery of tourist guide who sacrificed his life to save lives of tourists.

Lone said the deceased is the real hero and will be an inspiration in selflessness and our tradition of hospitality, locals news agency KNS said.

“A Very sad incident. My tributes to the exemplary courage bravery and dedication of Rouf Ahmed. He sacrificed his own life to save the lives of our guests. He is the real hero who will be an inspiration in selflessness and our tradition of hospitality. May Allah grant him Jannat,” Lone tweeted.

MIR EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES

Meanwhile, JKPCC President G.A. Mir has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar.

Mir, according to news agency KNS, conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family of Dar.

“It was so painful to hear about the death of Rouf Ahmad Dar; my deepest condolences to bereaved family,” Mir said and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

Mir urged the State Government to provide full compensation to bereaved family to ensure their livelihood.