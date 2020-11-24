Farooq urges people to vote for PAGD in DDC polls

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the candidates of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Councils (DDC) polls beginning on Saturday.

Abdullah made the appeal in a 1 minute 22-second long video released by the PAGD. Abdullah along with son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are presently under self-isolation after a member of their household staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video message, Abdullah urged the people to ensure the “victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins” so that it can fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was scrapped by the Government of India on August 5, 2019.

“My countrymen, the election bugle has been sounded. I appeal to you to vote only for the alliance candidates. Others who are saying they

are also alliance candidates are not of the alliance but its enemies,” Abdullah, who is also the president of the PAGD said.

“If we have to succeed, then you should vote only for the alliance. This alliance was formed to restore our identity, restore the statehood and that which was taken away from us. We have come together to keep this state united,” Abdullah said.

The PAGD has announced a seat-sharing arrangement between the constituent parties which are contesting the polls on their respective symbols.

“I appeal to you not to vote for anyone else and come out in large numbers to vote for the alliance candidates. I appeal to you to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins. I hope you will pay heed to our appeal,” Abdullah said in the video message.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti who is the vice-president of the alliance too appealed to the voters for the same. “Since authorities have restricted the movement of the alliance candidates, I request you to vote for PAGD in a huge majority,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.