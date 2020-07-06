Farooq, Zubair appointed members of JKPSC

Government has appointed two members to J&K Public Service Commission.

Farooq Ahmad Lone, who retired as Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) in June, and Zubair Ahmed Raza, District Judge Doda have been appointed as members of JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government Monday appointed Veena Pandita as chairperson JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for two more years.

The announcement was made by the directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) on its official Twitter handle.

“Veena Pandita appointed as Chairperson JK BOSE for two more years, Till 30/6/2022,” DIPR tweeted.

Veena Pandita retired from her services on April 30. However her term as JKBOSE chairperson was extended by government till June 30 keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In view of her retirement, a search committee was also constituted by principal secretary, school education department Asgar Samoon to suggest a panel of candidates for the appointment as new chairman JKBOSE.

Earlier, Veena Pandita served as Secretary JKBOSE and was later appointed as officiating chairperson of the Board on 10 August 2017 replacing Zahoor Ahmad Chatt who was repatriated to his parent higher education department.

On 5 April 2018, she was appointed as permanent Chairperson of Board for a period of two years.