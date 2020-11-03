Fatalities cross 1500 in J&K, refuse to ebb

While the positive cases have been dropping slightly in J&K recently, fatalities attributed to COVID19 continue to be high. On Tuesday, 12 people, eight from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division, succumbed to the viral illness.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll attributed to COVID19 crossed 1500 today to reach 1502. Of these, 999 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division and 503 in Jammu division. In J&K, 1 out of every 70 lab confirmed cases have lost life. Srinagar district has suffered the worst in terms of deaths. Till date, 366 people have lost life to COVID19 after they were confirmed to be infected with this respiratory virus. Today, out of the 8 deaths in Kashmir division, 6 were living in the capital city.

These included a resident of Uttar Pradesh residing in Makhdoom Sahab area of Srinagar. He was 45 year old and had suffered a kidney injury, a doctor at SMHS Hospital, where he was admitted, said. He said the patient tested positive for SARS-CoV2 and had acute respiratory distress in addition to the complications caused by the kidney ailment. “He remained admitted for two days,” he said.

A 50 year old male from Rawalpora Srinagar was also admitted to SMHS Hospital and passed away today. He was suffering from pneumonia in his both lungs and had tested positive, the doctor said.

A 63 year old male from Shaheed Gunj Srinagar passed away at Chest Diseases Hospital Monday afternoon. He was admitted with pneumonia and had tested positive on 29 October. The patient was hypertensive, a doctor working at the hospital said.

A 72 year old resident of Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar expired at SKIMS Medical College Hospital. Two more Srinagar residents, a male and a female, both aged 80 years died at SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina respectively.

A 75 year old female resident of Kulgam passed away at GMC Anantnag on Monday afternoon. In addition, an 80 year old male resident of Gujjarpatti Ganderbal expired at SKIMS Soura.

Although the growing proportion of people recovering from COVID19 is a positive sign, a health official said, the deaths were still a worry. “Hundreds are losing lives every week. This calls for caution and adhering to guidelines,” he said.

Today, out of the 478 cases, 283 were from Kashmir division, and 195 from Jammu division. The district-wise cases were: Srinagar 111, Budgam 32, Baramulla 66, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 16, Ganderbal 21, Kulgam 3 and Shopian 3.

Jammu district 106 cases today. The recovered patient tally reached 88718 with 578 people recovering today.