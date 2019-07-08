Fayaz Kaloo chairs KEG meet

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) met here on Monday and discussed several issues pertaining to print media across the state. President KEG and Editor in Chief Greater Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, presided over the meeting.

The Guild members discussed the forthcoming maiden elections of the Kashmir Press Club. The president nominee Haroon Rashid briefed the meeting about the steps that have been taken to make the Club a hub of journalistic activities.

Also Read | KEG holds maiden meet with Director Information

The members insisted that the Club must become a symbol of unity and all the stakeholders at their own levels must ensure the maiden election should be a unifying and not a divisive exercise. They asserted that the office bearers to be elected must make all efforts to make it a model institution of interaction and activity.

The KEG president briefed the members, in the meanwhile, about his week-long Delhi stay in connection with the summons he had received from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The KEG president said that the central investigating agency had a number of queries regarding his own publication, the print media and the KEG.

Also Read | KEG vows to uphold torch of free expression

Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

The KEG, it may be recalled here, was set up to take care of the day-to-day issues that the media is facing in Kashmir. It first came into being before 2008 and continued till early 2010. Later, it faded away from the scene and was revived in 2016 summer in wake of the raids by police on printing facilities and offices of the newspapers.

During the past three years, the Guild has been able to set up the Kashmir Press Club, enhance the allocations and the tariffs for the entire media across the state and negotiate the allocation of some funds for the welfare of the journalists. In the latter case, however, the state is yet to frame a policy in the backdrop of the suggestions put forth by the Guild.

The members suggested that the Guild may require opening up, to a level, to journalists who are not owners and editors so that their point of view and the issues are discussed on a routine basis.