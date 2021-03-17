FD issues circular on GFR

The Finance Department today said that cases of goods and services procured as per norms can be processed for payment as per General Financial Rules (GFR).

“Instances have been brought to the notice of the Finance Department regarding procurement of goods and services largely prior to 2019-2020, which have not been cleared for various reasons,” reads the circular issued by the Finance Department’s Code Division.

It further states: “It is enjoined upon all concerned departments that cases of goods and services procured as per norms laid down in transparent and duly verified, can be processed for payment as per General Financial Rule (GFR). No liability should be carried forward to financial year 2021-22, if these liabilities have been incurred after following due process.”