'Fiddling with J&K's special status, trifurcation, delimitation will be aggression against people'

Amid heightened tension in Kashmir, the all-party meeting, chaired by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Sunday cautioned Government of India that fiddling with J&K’s special status, “unconstitutional” delimitation and trifurcation of the state would be “aggression” against people of the state.

The 2-hour long meeting resolved that a delegation of senior leaders from state political parties would seek audience with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal them for safeguarding interests of J&K.

The meeting was attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Movement founder Shah Faesal and senior leaders from other parties including Congress.

The political parties vowed to “protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of J&K against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever”.

“It was unanimously resolved that modification, abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the State would be an aggression against people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” senior Abdullah told media persons after the meeting at his Gupkar residence.

This is for the first time in recent years that all mainstream parties have joined hands and devised joint strategy on any issue confronting the state.

The parties decided they will apprise the Prime Minister and President about the prevailing situation and make an appeal to them to safeguard the legitimate interests of the people of the State, with regard to constitutional guarantees given to the state in the Constitution of our country”.

“They will also apprise them of the unwholesome consequences bound to follow the unconstitutional violation of these guarantees,” Abdullah said while reading from the resolution which was unanimously passed at the meeting. The resolution was described as “Gupkar Declaration”.

The political parties resolved to remain together and stand united in their struggle for safeguarding identity, autonomy and special status of the state.

Abdullah also appealed to India and Pakistan not to take any steps that will escalate tension in the region. At the same time he appealed to people of the state to maintain peace.