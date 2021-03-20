Fine and Rapid Antigen Test on people without mask: DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Saturday said that following COVID19 safety guidelines is a ‘greater common good’ for all and people must adhere to SOPs as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus.

Srinagar district has recorded 64 percent rise in daily COVID19 infections in a week. Already reported by the Greater Kashmir, J&K on Friday recorded a 2.5-month high spike in the daily coronavirus cases with 152 infections.

Speaking at the sidelines of the inaugural event of a cricket tournament organised by police here, the DC Srinagar said that action under law shall follow against those violating COVID19 protocol. He added that despite the pandemic, the world is working and so have us.

“Amid pandemic, countries held polls, events and reopened educational institutions. But they follow COVID safety guidelines. We have to also run (daily affairs) and my appeal to the people of Srinagar is to follow SOPs in letter and spirit,” he said.

He added that amid the rise in COVID19 cases in Srinagar, the authorities have to be tough against those found without face masks and violating the other protocols.

He added that an announcement about Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be made public in coming days, adding that rapid testing will also be done at the spot. On reopening of schools, he said that decision was taken after thorough deliberations involving all stakeholders and administration is monitoring the situation in schools very closely.

“Schools were reopened after due deliberations. Protocol in schools is being followed and action will be taken if violation is found anywhere,” he said.

Fine and Rapid Antigen Test on People Found Without Masks:

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar today chaired a meeting of Administrative and Medical Officers of the district regarding the containment of Covid 19 virus, at DC office, here.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Syed Haneef Balkhi, ADC, Khursheed Ah Shah; Joint Director Planning Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner, Srinagar, Nodal Officer Covid, Dy CMO, Medical Superintendent, BMOs, ZMOs and other officers.

While showing the concern regarding resurgence of Covid 19 virus, Aijaz Asad said the virus is very much present here and chasing us. He stressed on strict enforcement of Covid SOPs including compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, use of sanitizers and sanitization. He said those found roaming at public places without masks shall be fined and subject to Rapid Antigen Testing in the interest of the community at large.

The directive has apparently come as a large number of people have been witnessed roaming without masks albeit a spike recorded in the COVID cases for nearly a week now.

He said the recent spike in the positive cases is a matter of serious concern and adequate administrative as well as medical measures are required to remind the public that the deadly virus has not vanished yet instead various strands of the virus have emerged all over the world.

He exhorted on the officers present to reactivate functionaries for the containment of Covid virus.

Further, he impressed on the identification of containment zones and adoption of required Covid protocol.

He directed officers to fine those persons who have relinquished wearing masks, adding that the person should be tested for Covid on the spot.

Besides, Aijaz said that the vaccination process needs to be intensified on full swing to develop preventive immunity in the masses.