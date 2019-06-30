First batch of 2234 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu

Governor’s Advisor, K K Sharma, today flagged off the first batch of devotees for the AmarnathYatra after conducting a Puja at the Jammu base camp.

The batch comprised 2234 pilgrims including 45 Sadhus left for both the base camps Chandanwari in Pahalgam, and Baltal in South Kashmir— in a convey of 93 escorted vehicles including 3 bikes at around 4:40 AM after traditional Pooja at the base camp in Jammu.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

For Baltal base camp, as many as 1006 pilgrims comprising 793 males, 203 females and 10 children left at around 4.40 am in 45 vehicles including three bikes.

For Chandanwari, 1228 pilgrims including 130 females, seven children and 45 Sadhus left in a protected convoy of 48 vehicles at 5.10 am.

The Central Reserve Police Force’s special motorcycle squad is also part of the convey. “The camera-enabled tailor-made motorcycles equipped with various life-saving equipment could be used as mini-ambulances to carry one person in the time of emergency,” a CRPF official said.

“These bikes accompany the yatra convoy till Jawaharlal tunnel, the last point of Jammu province, and then similar team from Kashmir takes over,” he added.

“The Yatra is a big event for us and fool-proof multi-agency arrangements have been put in place for its success,” said A V Chauhan Inspector General CRPF, Jammu sector.

He said, “Yatra routes have been divided into various sectors and technology-enabled gadgets have been pressed into service along with trained human resource (for smooth yatra).”

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Meanwhile, Advisor Sharma expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, saying that like the previous years, “all arrangements have been made for the Yatra this year also”.

On behalf of the government, “we went to Pahalgam and Baltal yesterday. All arrangements for the well-being of the devotees have been made all through the route between Jammu and Srinagar,” he said.