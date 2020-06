The Rajouri district on Friday registered its first death due to Coronavirus after a 65-year old man from Sialsui village of Kalakote tehsil died at Government Medical College Jammu.

He was under treatment in Jammu for the last eight days after suffering a head injury. His sample was taken as part of Standard Operating Procedure.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, said the district has recorded its first Coronavirus death.