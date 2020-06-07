First time ever, Govt buildings hit by cross-LoC firing in Uri

Ceasefire violation was reported on the LoC in north Kashmir’s Uri and Keran sectors on Sunday. A local administrative official at Uri said that shelling in Kamalkote Uri was continuing. A defence spokesperson said, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control in Keran and Rampur sectors, of Kupwara and Baramulla district on Sunday. The army is retaliating befittingly, targeting the Pakistani forward posts with high precision.”

Locals in Uri said that some bullets from across the LoC hit the police station as well as the mini secretariat building housing several government offices. Besides, R&B building located in the main town was also hit with bullets, prompting local administration to vacate the area.

“Bullets hit roof of the police station, damaging a water tank. With the result water entered inside the police station,” said a cop in the police station Uri.

SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali, said, “Bullets hit several buildings including police station and R&B building, however there was no loss of life or injury.”

“We have seen for the first time that bullets landed in the market and hit some important buildings which is a sign of concern for all here,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local resident.

Sub-divisional magistrate Uri, Riyaz Ahmad, said that if residents of the affected villages want to shift to makeshift camps at main town, several buildings had been earmarked for the purpose.