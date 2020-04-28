First village in Baramulla notified as red zone

Malpora village in tehsil Narwav of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been notified as Red Zone while several other villages surrounding it have been declared as buffer zone.

Malpora is the first village in Baramulla which has been declared as Red Zone. The village is located on the periphery of Baramulla town and has so far recorded 14 cases of COVID 19.

Among the buffer zone villages include Heewan, Bulbulabad, Naradari, Taripora, Audoora, Gulistan, Pehliharan and Fatehgarh. “The inhabitants of buffer zone shall strictly restrict their movement and shall not allow relatives and visitors to visit their home during restrictions,” reads an order by District Magistrate Baramulla.

The move came after Malpora witnessed surge in the COVID19 cases. As per Red Zone guidelines, there will be no inward or outward movement of any person besides people won’t be allowed to venture out of their homes.

The authorities on Tuesday were seen announcing through loudspeakers that the area has been declared Red Zone.

The authorities have also made arrangements of essential items for the area and an official from Rural Development Baramulla has been appointed as Nodal Officer for the area.

The first positive case in the village was that of a police personnel working in IRP 3rd BN. The policeman is believed to have contracted the virus from another cop hailing from Budgam district.

Among the positive cases in Malpora village include five members of a single family including three woman, a child and three policemen.