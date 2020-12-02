Fitness club, shopping complex, retired SSP's house on 'encroached' land in Jammu

A famous fitness club, a private clinic, a shopping complex and residence of a retired SSP have been established allegedly on nine kanals of encroached state land in Channi Rama, and Sunjwan area of Jammu district.

As per the revenue details, a shopping complex on 2 kanals and 0.5 marla land has been established at Channi Rama by a retired government officer, a prominent gastroenterologist has established his clinic on encroached 2 kanals land at Channi Rama, and a famous fitness club has been constructed on 1 kanal of encroached government land at Channi Rama.

In Sunjwan, as per the revenue details, a retired SSP has constructed his residence on 4 kanals of encroached land. “The above said 9 kanals of land has been encroached physically, but it is not shown in revenue records.”

Besides, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has uploaded details of encroached state land in Tehsil Kahrah Balli in Jammu district. The land is recorded in the revenue records, even as 495 people have encroached it.

As per the details, these 495 people, majority of them farmers and few retired employees, have encroached 8153 kanals of Government land in Kahrah Balli Tehsil.