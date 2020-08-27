Flash floods across Rajouri, Poonch

A number of rescue operations were launched in Rajouri and Poonch districts since Wednesday evening as many people were trapped in flooded rivers amid heavy rainfall.

A senior police officer said that on Wednesday late evening at around 10 PM, an information was received that three

young men were present near the bank of Thanamandi river in Behrote area where water level increased and the trio got trapped.

“Teams of police headed by SDPO Thanamandi and SHO Thanamandi and later army teams rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched with the help of locals,” said the officer.

He informed that after a three hour long rescue operation, they were rescued from the river water.

Earlier on Wednesday, three persons were rescued from a flooded river in Rajdhani Thanamandi while another man trapped in a river in Potha Nowshera was rescued by a helicopter of Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, in Poonch district, 14 persons got trapped in a flooded river, eight of them were rescued when last reports were received while six were yet to be rescued.

Deputy SP Headquarter Poonch, Mudassir Hussain, said that two persons got trapped in between the river near Khanetar village after which a rescue operation was launched on Thursday morning.

SDPO Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar, informed that a woman among eight persons have been rescued in Harni area of Mendhar sub-division.

“We received information that eight persons are trapped in a flooded river under a foot bridge in Harni after which police teams from Harni police station rushed to the spot and started an operation with the help of locals and teams managed to rescue all the eight persons from the flooded river,” the SDPO said.