Flood alert sounded in south Kashmir, Srinagar

The authorities on Wednesday declared flood alert in south Kashmir and Srinagar, while Meteorological department predicted that weather would remain erratic during next 24 hours.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma, told Greater Kashmir that the gauge at Sangam crossed 18 feet this afternoon. “Flood alert was declared in the afternoon and we are monitoring the situation,” he said adding that water level has increased due incessant rains for the past two days.

“So far water is coming from the flood spills and the levels are also increasing. We hope it will start receding later in the night,” he said adding that there is nothing to worry. “We are hopeful that things will stabilize by Thursday morning as rains have stopped,” Sharma added.

Also Read | Governor reviews status of Jhelum flood protection works, response mechanism

The I&FC officials have asked people living along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas in south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant till water level in Jhelum stabilizes.

The gauge readings at 9:00 pm at Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar stood at 17.23 feet against the alarm level of 16 feet, while the gauge level at Sangam was 19.91 feet against the alarm level of 18 feet, level at Asham was10.31 feet against alarm of 14ft.

Officials said that water level in tributaries like Vaishow Nallah, Rambi Ara and Lidder was receding.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer I&FC told this newspaper at 11:00 pm that they have not declared floods in Srinagar and there is nothing to panic.

Also Read | Water level crosses flood alarm mark at Sangam in south Kashmir

He said that in Sangam water level is receding. “In Ram Munshi Bagh it is not increasing. We are hopeful that it will get stabilized during the night.”

Srinagar receives 39.2 mm rain

MeT officials here said that during the past 24 hours Srinagar recorded 39.2 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 50.4mm, Pahalgam 54.0mm, Kupwara 40.2 mm, Kokernag 32.0mm and Gulmarg 61.0mm.

The department predicted widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers over the state during next 24 hours.