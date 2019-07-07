FM radio station set up at Baltal to keep pilgrims updated

To keep the AmarnathYatra pilgrims updated about weather, security and other related arrangements, a frequency modulation (FM) radio transmitter has been set up at Baltal.

The facility has been set at the request of the Union Ministries of Culture and Information and Broadcasting, sources said. A studio facility has been set up at the Baltal base camp, a program executive deployed. “The AmarnathYatra program is being generated from Baltal base camp and the Pahalgam transmitter is also tuned to Baltal,” sources said.

The FM can be accessed by the pilgrims even on basic mobile models. People can receive the program through DD free dish service.

The special transmission will be broadcast on All India Radio “AmarnathYatra” service from 7am to 11pm. It will provide information to the pilgrims with regard to weather, security and other related arrangements daily till completion of the Yatra.

The All India Radio (AIR) is transmitting regular services on crowd management, weather, health and other alerts; devotional music is being provided by Ministry of Culture.

The same program “AmarnathYatra” is made available on Delhi AIR service through the dedicated leased line and is also available through DTH service all over the country.

The Ministry of Culture has created high-quality devotional content for the Yatra, which includes mantras, shlokas and bhajans with contextual meaning on Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh.

Leading music directors and singers have been roped in for this purpose.

Archival content has been taken from the National Cultural Audiovisual Archives, under the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The musical content is also available through the ‘Sangam App’ developed by the Ministry for Culture as also ‘AIR Live’ Mobile App.

The devotional content would also be played by all the ‘Langars’ managed by Shri Amarnathjee Shrine Board, along both Yatra routes- the Baltal route and Pahalgam route.