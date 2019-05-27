Foolproof security cover for Amarnath Yatra

As the annual AmarnathYatra is all set to commence from July 1 from twin routes of Chandanwari in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal, the security officials Monday said the 300 additional companies of forces that were brought in for smooth conduct of polls have been retained to facilitate the pilgrimage.

Top security officials said that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for the Yatra. “The decision to retain the additional forces that were deployed for poll duties was taken to save time, cut travel expenses and to do away with the risk of getting attacked during transit,” they said.

“Yes, all the 300 additional companies that were deployed across Kashmir for the smooth LokSabha elections have been retained and will be deployed for smooth conduct of Amarnath pilgrimage. They have been provided with the safe accommodation,” Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesman, Sanjay Sharma told Greater Kashmir.

On the State’s request, Ministry of Home Affairs had approved deployment of 300 additional companies for the smooth conduct of seven-phase LS polls.

A top police officer said the process of installing close circuit television sets (CCTVs) en route the cave shrine and also at various “vulnerable” points has already begun. “All the CCTVs will be connected to their respective control rooms and a complete vigil will be maintained on the movement of Yatris and also on the suspects,” the officer said.

He said Governor S P Malik recently chaired a meeting to review the Amarnath pilgrimage security plan and the security grid in its power point presentation explained all the preparations made by them to ensure smooth Yatra.

A CRPF official said this time around the primary focus will be on the road opening parties (ROPs) to ensure smooth flow of vehicles ferrying Yatris. “There will also be cut-off timing for the Yatra vehicles for crossing various crucial entry and exit points. No vehicle

will be allowed to proceed without getting security clearance,” he said.

A source said the will remain on standby mode to meet any exigency like “militant strike to disrupt the Yatra” or any other attempt to derail the pilgrimage.

Police and the CRPF are primary agencies responsible the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” the source said.

“A complete coordination and synergy will be maintained to ensure incident free Yatra.”