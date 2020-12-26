Forces ensured better environment for polls: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday said that security forces gave a much better environment to the people during the recently concluded District Development Council polls.

“People in large numbers participated in polls across J&K,” DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function held here. “We have not seen such kind of enthusiasm among the voters and the candidates for the last many years.”

The police chief said that two militants were killed in Shopian district during an encounter with security forces today.

In response to a question about damage to residential houses during the encounter, the DGP said, “We have no information about the damage to other houses during the encounter. We are ascertaining facts.”