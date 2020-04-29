Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:14 AM

Forces launch search operation in Sopore, Tangmarg

Security forces on Wednesday evening launched a cordon and search operation at Ambarpora Tarzoo area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to reports, Army’s 52 RR, J&K Police and CRPF conducted searches in apple orchards at Ambarpora Tarzoo after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.  Searches in the area were going on when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, security forces launched CASO at Kunzer area of Tangmarg on Wednesday evening. “Searches are underway,” SSP Baramulla said.

