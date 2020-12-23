Forged alliance in larger public good: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that forging an alliance with other political parties was not easy but was done for the “larger interest of the people of J&K.”

“It was difficult to forge an alliance with other parties that were rivals of the NC. But a decision was taken in the larger interests of people of J&K. We have given many sacrifices and even hearts of many of my colleagues were broken over seat sharing but we had to render those sacrifices for the greater good of people,” said Dr Abdullah while addressing party workers at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subhu.

The seven-party PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 109 seats out of 276 for which results were declared, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats after securing the biggest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abdullah congratulated and thanked his party leadership and workers for the performance of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in DDC polls, saying “it is a victory of the people of J&K”.

Abdullah said the alliance won “despite a low-key campaign”. “We did not use flags, neither went on radio and TV but kept faith in people that if we are right, Almighty will help us and if we were wrong Almighty will punish us. But we were right in our decisions.”

Abdullah told his party workers: “There are bigger challenges lying ahead for which we must be ready.”

In an apparent reference to BJP, Abdullah said they think he will “bow down his head” but added that they were “highly mistaken.”

“I will never bow down my head in front of anyone except Almighty.”

Abdullah told the party workers that they should “not be scared of anything” but rather work for upliftment of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They will make us scared and frighten us but they don’t know who Farooq Abdullah is. I am the son of Sher-e-Kashmir and even you should not be scared. I urge you not to lose strength although there are weaknesses in any organisation. We can overcome these weaknesses only when we make a resolve for the upliftment of this nation. We have to sacrifice on all fronts to achieve this and help the people,” Abdullah said.

He urged party workers to highlight “any weakness in the party fold with its leadership” rather than doing so with the media.

Abdullah said his recent detention had made him steadfast in prayers and provided him “ample time to read and understand the Holy Quran”. “When Almighty puts us to a test, He does this to awaken us so that we follow His path. Had I not been put through a test, I wouldn’t have read the Holy Quran and its detailed meaning while being in detention,” Abdullah said.